New Gun Measure Signed by Governor Colyer

Kansas is taking steps to keep guns out of the hands of offenders.

Governor Jeff Colyer signed a measure into law Friday which makes it illegal for people convicted of a misdemeanor domestic violence offense within the past five years to have a gun. Kansas law currently bans anyone convicted of felony domestic violence from owning a firearm.

The measure also makes gun possession against the law for illegal immigrants, fugitives and people subject to certain kinds of protection orders.

Source: MetroSource News