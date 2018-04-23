Salina, KS

New Gun Measure Signed by Governor Colyer

MetroSource NewsApril 23, 2018

Kansas is taking steps to keep guns out of the hands of offenders.

Governor Jeff Colyer signed a measure into law Friday which makes it illegal for people convicted of a misdemeanor domestic violence offense within the past five years to have a gun. Kansas law currently bans anyone convicted of felony domestic violence from owning a firearm.

The measure also makes gun possession against the law for illegal immigrants, fugitives and people subject to certain kinds of protection orders.

 

Source: MetroSource News

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

