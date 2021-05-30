New Game Warden K-9 Team On Duty

A new game warden K-9 team is on duty for the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism.

According to the agency, earlier this month Game Warden Sean Coleman and his K-9 Partner “Riggs” graduated from the State of Indiana DNR Law Enforcement K9 Academy. This nine-week, 400-hour team training certified Game Warden Coleman and K-9 Riggs in human tracking, article search/evidence recovery, and wildlife detection.

Game Warden Ward Coleman is assigned to Scott, Logan, and Wichita counties but he and K-9 Riggs are available to respond anywhere in the state when their services are required.

Riggs is a one-year-old yellow Labrador retriever. Funds to acquire Riggs were graciously provided by GC KS Kennel Club and their certification training was made possible by a s donation from an anonymous Scott County resident.