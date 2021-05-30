Salina, KS

Now: 53 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 62 ° | Lo: 55 °

New Game Warden K-9 Team On Duty

Todd PittengerMay 30, 2021

A new game warden K-9 team is on duty for the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism.

According to the agency, earlier this month Game Warden Sean Coleman and his K-9 Partner “Riggs” graduated from the State of Indiana DNR Law Enforcement K9 Academy. This nine-week, 400-hour team training certified Game Warden Coleman and K-9 Riggs in human tracking, article search/evidence recovery, and wildlife detection.

Game Warden Ward Coleman is assigned to Scott, Logan, and Wichita counties but he and K-9 Riggs are available to respond anywhere in the state when their services are required.

Riggs is a one-year-old yellow Labrador retriever. Funds to acquire Riggs were graciously provided by GC KS Kennel Club and their certification training was made possible by a s donation from an anonymous Scott County resident.

Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism photos

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: 2021 State Track & Fiel...

After missing out on state track and field last year, the 2021 edition features THREE days of action...

May 30, 2021 Comments

New Game Warden K-9 Team On Duty

Kansas News

May 30, 2021

Royals’ comeback falls short ...

Sports News

May 30, 2021

State Maintains Key Role in Lesser ...

Top News

May 30, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

New Game Warden K-9 Team ...
May 30, 2021Comments
Too Cool For the Pool
May 29, 2021Comments
High Water at Kanopolis S...
May 29, 2021Comments
Bradley Trucking Creates ...
May 29, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices