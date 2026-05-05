New Four-Legged Staffer at Area Hospital

Area hospital has added a new four-legged staffer.

Clay County Medical Center (CCMC) newest team member is Bray, a specially trained facility dog dedicated to enhancing the care experience for patients, visitors, and team members.

According to the hospital, Bray officially joined CCMC this past weekend and will work alongside Activities Director Kristin Pedigo.

Provided through KSDS Assistance Dog, Bray has undergone extensive training to serve in a healthcare environment, offering comfort, emotional support, and positive engagement in a variety of settings.

Facility dogs like Bray play a unique role in healthcare by helping to reduce stress and anxiety, improve mood, and foster meaningful connections. Whether visiting patients, supporting families, or providing a moment of calm during a busy day, Bray is already making a noticeable impact throughout the hospital.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Bray to the CCMC family,” said Pedigo. “She brings a special kind of support that goes beyond traditional care, helping create a more comforting and compassionate environment for everyone who walks through our doors.”

Bray will be a regular presence throughout CCMC, working closely with staff to ensure safe, appropriate interactions while maximizing the benefits she brings to the hospital.