New Faces on Salina’s Most Wanted

KSAL StaffJune 1, 2019

The June list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,060 criminals have been caught, and 403 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Over a dozen people on the May list of Salina’s Most Wanted were caught, and two Crime Stoppers rewards were handed out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

Online: Salina’s Most Wanted

 

