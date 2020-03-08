Salina, KS

Now: 57 °

Currently: Fair and Windy

Hi: 70 ° | Lo: 50 °

New Faces on March Most Wanted

Todd PittengerMarch 8, 2020

The March list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released.

Over a dozen people on the February list of Salina’s Most Wanted were caught.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,222 criminals have been caught, and 415 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

 

Online: Salina’s Most Wanted

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

New Faces on March Most Wanted

The March list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online. The first weekend of each month a new list of...

March 8, 2020 Comments

Kansas Firefighters Help Fight Okla...

Kansas News

March 8, 2020

KWU and The Land Institute to Co-Ho...

Top News

March 8, 2020

Sacred Heart Boys Fall in Sub-State...

Sports News

March 7, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Firefighters Help ...
March 8, 2020Comments
Coronavirus Reaches Kansa...
March 7, 2020Comments
2 Men Arrested at Shady L...
March 6, 2020Comments
Cash, Gun and Rings Stole...
March 6, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH