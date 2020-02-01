New Faces on February Most Wanted

The February list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released.

Over two dozen people on the January list of Salina’s Most Wanted were caught. It was a little different, with 48 people on it instead of 24, in an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants which are active.

The February list is back to 24 faces on it.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,207 criminals have been caught, and 415 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

—

Online: Salina’s Most Wanted