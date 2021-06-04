Salina, KS

New Exhibit in Library’s Gallery 708

Amanda Colgrove June 4, 2021

Artist Kayla Borell’s exhibit “Soil Take Me Home” is on display in Salina Public Library’s Gallery 708 through July 23. The show includes nine paintings that feature organic abstractions of plants, soil and organic forms and nine hand-stitched, self-written poems on handmade paper.

Borell’s paintings use color, texture and lines to empower a diversity of exploration and experimentation of materials working together on a painted surface. Each piece expresses an understanding of growth, reincarnation, discovery in one’s identity and a reconciliation to a particular emotion. Borell has always been an emotional person, but she didn’t know what to do with it until she turned to art which became a way of life. Now she uses that idea in her creative process to work through understanding different emotions from personal experiences, memories and places in life.

Kayla Borell attended Bethany College (2019) earning a B.A. in Studio Art: Painting/Ceramics. As well as majoring in Visual Art Administration and is receiving her M.A. in Arts Management and Leadership at Wichita State University. Currently, Borell is the full-time Director of Education at Salina Art Center. She is an adjunct art instructor at Bethany College, teaching ceramics and intro-level art classes. She enjoys books, plants and home improvement projects.

The public is welcome to view the exhibit during library hours — 9 a.m.–8:30 p.m. Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon–6 p.m. Sunday. If you’d like to learn more about the artist or Gallery 708 please contact Salina Public Library Head of Community Engagement Amanda Colgrove at 785-825-4624, ext. 206, or email [email protected]org.

