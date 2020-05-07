New Director of Aviation at KSU Poly

The aviation program on the Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus has a new leader.

With more than 30 years of experience as a pilot, Gold Seal flight instructor, aviation mechanic, authorized inspector and educator, Terry Hunt has been selected as the director of aviation at K-State Polytechnic and will begin his role July 1. Previously, he served as an associate professor and chair of the University of Central Missouri’s School of Aviation.

“K-State Polytechnic has a long and prestigious history of excellence in aviation education and I’m excited to work with such a high-quality group of students, faculty and staff,” Hunt said. “I look forward to sharing my experience in a way that will not only support and sustain the goals of the institution but also explore new possibilities in a dynamic industry for our graduates.”

As director, Hunt is responsible for budget management, professional engagement, enrollment support, FAA compliance, curriculum enhancement and faculty collaboration. Utilizing his background in aviation safety, he will ensure all operations follow federal guidelines and that program rules, regulations and safety procedures are implemented. Hunt will monitor industry developments and work with faculty to provide leading-edge flight and maintenance training as well as innovative coursework and laboratory experiences. As one of the principal representatives of the aviation program, he also will serve as the point of contact for airline agreements, foster professional partnerships and business connections, and assist in the student recruitment process.

“Dr. Hunt has a robust record of solid experience in collegiate aviation and we are excited to welcome him into the K-State family as the next leader of our aviation academic programs,” said Alysia Starkey, CEO of K-State Polytechnic and dean of the College of Technology and Aviation. “Dr. Hunt’s collaborative approach to leadership will serve our students and faculty well, and his creativity and understanding of the future needs of higher education will advance the development and growth of our campus.”

Bitten by the flying bug at an early age, Hunt grew up in Harrison, Arkansas, near the local airport and was intrigued by planes passing overhead. His first job in the industry was as a senior aviation maintenance instructor at a community college in Kansas City. After teaching at The College of the Ozarks as an associate professor and at the University of Central Missouri as an assistant professor, Hunt was hired as director of aviation at Oklahoma State University — a position he held for almost 10 years. In 2012, he taught aerospace at Middle Tennessee State University and then was named chair of the School of Aviation at the University of Central Missouri in 2015.

Hunt holds an airline transport pilot certificate for multiengine aircraft; a commercial pilot certificate in single-engine aircraft for land and seaplane; and basic, instrument and advanced ground instructor certificates. He also is a certified flight instructor with a Gold Seal for both single and multiengine aircraft and a certified instrument flight instructor for single and multiengine aircraft. Hunt has earned aviation mechanic airframe and powerplant ratings and has an FAA inspection authorization. In addition, he completed the small unmanned aircraft systems, or UAS, commercial pilot certificate.

Hunt has a doctorate in aerospace education from Oklahoma State University, a master’s in aviation safety from the University of Central Missouri and a bachelor’s in aviation science from The College of the Ozarks.