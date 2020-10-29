New COVID Cases at Same Schools

Two Salina schools which had confirmed COVID-19 cases earlier this week each have a new case again Thursday.

According to USD 305’s COVID-19 incidents page, there was a positive case at both Coronado Elementary School and at Heartland Early Education Center.

Coronado also had a new case on Wednesday, as did Heartland on Tuesday. It is the 8th confirmed case at Heartland Early Education and 6th at Coronado since September.

Overall there have now been 61 cases of the virus at Salina Schools. They include: