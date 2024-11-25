New Coach to Take Over KWU Football

A new face will be on the sideline leading the Kansas Wesleyan University Coyote football team. According to the school, Matt Middleton is the new head football coach.

Middleton comes to KWU from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, where he has been the quarterbacks and fullbacks coach since 2023. Harding won the 2023 NCAA Division II national championship, and is currently alive in the 2024 Division II playoffs after beating Pittsburgh State from here in Kansas on Saturday.

Middleton will take over at KWU from David Leonard Chris Snyder who served as interim co-head coaches after coach Matt Myers stepped back from the head coaching position mid-season. KWU finished the year 7-5 after losing a first round NAIA Playoff game Saturday in North Dakota at Dickinson State.