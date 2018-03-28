New Cloud County Community College President Named

A new president will take over leadership of Cloud County Community College in Concordia later this Spring.

According to the school, Dr. Adrian Douglas will become the institution’s eighth president. She will begin work on May 9th.

“I am honored and excited to serve the Board, faculty, staff, students, and the community of Cloud County Community College,” Douglas said. “I look forward to working with my new colleagues as we advance Cloud’s mission to ‘prepare students to lead successful lives and enhance the vitality of our communities.”

Douglas has served as the vice president of business services at Eastfield College in Mesquite, Texas. She manages the college’s $46 million budget, and is also responsible for the business office, information technology, and auxiliary services at the college.

She has more than 20 years experience in accounting and education, which includes service in the three major sectors of community colleges. She was also a full-time faculty member where she taught business courses, worked in various roles in student services, and currently operates Eastfield’s business services.

Douglas holds a Ph.D. in Community College Leadership from Colorado State University, a master’s degree in business administration from LeTourneau University, and a bachelor’s degree in business (accounting) from Southern University.

Douglas will replace Mark Smith, who had been on the job since Feb. 1. He resigned in March due to unforeseen personal family and medical concerns. His last day at Cloud will be April 13.

Current vice president for academic affairs Nancy Zenger-Beneda will be the interim president from April 14th – May 8th.