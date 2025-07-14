New Clinic Space Open

New clinic space is now open at an area hospital.

According to Clay County Medical Center, two major facility projects are:now complete. They include a new Behavioral Health Clinic and an expanded Specialty Clinic space.

Beginning this week, Wendy Gibson, PMHNP, will begin seeing patients in the newly constructed Behavioral Health Clinic, located on the CCMC campus. This dedicated space will allow for increased availability of mental health services for patients in the region.

That same day, Dr. Pauls and Dr. Saville with Surgical Associates, along with pulmonologist Dr. Short, will begin seeing patients in the newly expanded Specialty Clinic addition. This new space is designed to accommodate CCMC’s growing network of visiting specialists and improve the overall patient experience.

Additional providers will transition into the new space in the coming weeks:

August 1 – Dr. Purdom and Carissa, with Ear, Nose & Throat (ENT) services

August 8 – Dr. Evangelidis, Associated Urologist

August 18 – Dr. Rosso, Associated Urologist

“These expansions are a direct result of the increasing demand for specialized and mental health services in our community,” said Austin Gillard, CEO of Clay County Medical Center.

While the Specialty and Behavioral Health Clinics have moved into their new spaces, Clay Center Family Physicians remains in its original location. However, patients can now enjoy the convenience of entering through the newly constructed main clinic entrance.

Patients are encouraged to schedule appointments with these providers through their referring physician or by calling the CCMC Specialty Clinic at 785-632-2181.