New City Automated Waste Service

The City of Salina new automated waste service begins July 19, 2021.

There will be some changes. Current yard waste carts will no longer be used. Additionally, all refuse must be in one of the new carts to be collected during a regular pickup.

Cart selection mailers containing program information will soon be sent to all City of Salina sanitation customers. These mailers will allow customers to evaluate their waste cart needs and complete the cart selection process by choosing the number of waste carts for their household.

Prior to June 18, customers will need to submit their selection by either returning the postcard or entering their information on the website provided in the mailer.

For more information please visit http://www.salina-ks.gov/sanitation or with further questions, contact the City of Salina General Services office at (785) 309-5750.