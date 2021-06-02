Salina, KS

Now: 74 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 75 ° | Lo: 55 °

New City Automated Waste Service

Todd PittengerJune 2, 2021

The City of Salina new automated waste service begins July 19, 2021.

There will be some changes. Current yard waste carts will no longer be used. Additionally, all refuse must be in one of the new carts to be collected during a regular pickup.

Cart selection mailers containing program information will soon be sent to all City of Salina sanitation customers. These mailers will allow customers to evaluate their waste cart needs and complete the cart selection process by choosing the number of waste carts for their household.

Prior to June 18, customers will need to submit their selection by either returning the postcard or entering their information on the website provided in the mailer.

For more information please visit http://www.salina-ks.gov/sanitation or with further questions, contact the City of Salina General Services office at (785) 309-5750.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Battery Plant Puts Energizes Projec...

Employees from the Stryten Manufacturing battery facility in Salina came up big for Project Salina. ...

June 2, 2021 Comments

New City Automated Waste Service

Top News

June 2, 2021

K-State to Host Marquette in BIG EA...

Sports News

June 2, 2021

Kansas to Take on St. John’s in B...

Sports News

June 2, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Drug Arrest on I-70
June 2, 2021Comments
Mach 1 Parts Stolen
June 2, 2021Comments
Catfish Jones Headlines J...
June 2, 2021Comments
Busy Holiday Weekend For ...
June 2, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices