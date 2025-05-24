New Chapter at Kanopolis Drive-In

It’s a pretty small club in the Sunflower State — those who own and operate Drive-In movie theaters in Kansas.

Motivated by seeing families enjoying the space, Jennifer Eagle-Moyer and her husband Tyson joined that small circle of owners after recently purchasing the Kanopolis Drive-In.

The couple is bringing upgrades to the public restrooms and improving the sound system throughout the park as well.

After winning WW II, the baby boom followed and the car culture gave rise to more drive-in movie screens across America. Both Dodge City’s South Drive-In and Kanopolis Drive-In Theatre, opened in 1952 and both still operate today. Wichita and Kansas City, Kansas are home to the other two Drive-Ins that are still open in the state.

The Kanopolis Drive-In boasts a 75-foot screen, Barco digital laser projection system and an expanded food menu. This weekend’s double feature is Disney’s Lilo & Stitch followed by Marvel Studio’s Thunderbolts. General admission for 12 and up is $9, Children 5-11 years old $6. Children four and under are free.

The Drive-In is located at 804 N. Kansas Ave. Kanopolis, KS 67454.

The theater has a capacity of 160 cars, and ran in continuous operation from 1952 until 2006. The theater re-opened under the ownership of Josh Webb as the Kanopolis Drive-In in May 2011 and begins a new chapter this weekend in 2025.