New Assistant Principal at Salina Central

A new assistant principal will take over at a Salina high school. According to USD 305, Clay Mettlen will begin as an assistant principal at Central High School beginning in July.2020.

Mettlen has been an educator for fourteen years with his most recent experience as an assistant principal and activities director at USD 362 Prairie View High School. He has also served as social studies teacher, athletics coach and class sponsor.

Mettlen earned his bachelor’s degree at Doane’s College, Nebraska and his master’s in educational administration from Emporia State University.

Scott Lee, currently assistant principal at Central High School, accepted the position of principal at Smoky Valley High School in Lindsborg.