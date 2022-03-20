New Advisor at Salina Diocese Catholic Foundation

A new face has joined the Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Salina. According to the organization, Corrina Hudsonpillar has joined the team as a donor advisor.

As the new donor advisor, Hudsonpillar supports the relationship development between the Catholic Foundation and faithful across the Diocese of Salina. She will assist donors who wish to support the mission of the diocese, its parishes, schools and other ministries with a one-time gift today or a legacy gift that will further the diocesan mission generations ahead.

Hudsonpillar received her bachelor’s degree from Fort Hays State University in Marketing. Using the skills

from her degree and her love of service, Hudsonpillar became involved in a variety of different organizations within her community, including advisory council for the Hays Area Young Professionals, member of Kiwanis Club, past board member for the Red Cross and volunteer at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church (IHM), as well as Thomas More Prep-Marian Catholic High School.

Foundation CEO Katie Platten says, “When long-time staff member Beth Shearer, executive director of development, announced her retirement from the Foundation, it became clear that we would need another person – someone with great people and communication skills. We are so pleased that Corrina has agreed to work with us. I cannot wait for everyone to meet her!”

Human Resources Director Kim Hoelting says, “Corrina is a business professional with 20+ years of experience in developing and communicating with customers throughout Kansas. She’s an innovative thinker, with problem solving skills and we look forward to her skills being leveraged with the Catholic Foundation Team” said Kim Hoelting, HR Director for the diocese.”