The City of Abilene has a new police chief.

According to the city, Anna Hatter will become the new Abilene Police Chief. Hatter is currently a deputy chief with the Wichita Police Department where she is a field services division commander.

“After a nationwide search with 82 applications from 30 states, Anna quickly rose to the top of our list,” said Abilene City Manager Jane Foltz. “After her interview, we knew she was the right person for the job.”

Hatter is a 26-year-veteran of the Wichita Police Department. She quickly rose through the ranks before being appointed to Deputy Chief in May of 2019. She has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Organization Management and Leadership from Friends University and a Mini MPA in Executive Development from Wichita State University.

“I am humbled and beyond excited to have been chosen as Police Chief and can’t wait to begin work with the Abilene Police Department and the community,” said new Abilene Police Chief Anna Hatter.

According to Foltz, Hatter did her homework with trips to Abilene to visit with residents and businesses about the community and police department prior to being interviewed.

“Anna wants to be in Abilene, she understands our community, and we will benefit from her years of experience,” Foltz said.

Hatter and her husband, Chris, have a total of three children and seven grandchildren. The Hatters will relocate to Abilene where she will begin her duties on October 1.

Wichita Police Department photo