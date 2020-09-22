Salina, KS

Now: 58 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 82 ° | Lo: 59 °

New 1950s Exhibit at Smoky Hill Museum

Todd PittengerSeptember 22, 2020

When the Smoky Hill Museum reopens to the public next week  visitors will be able to see the new exhibit The 1950s Part 2: Beyond the American Dream.

According to the museum, The 1950s Part 2: Beyond the American Dream looks at the vein of fear that was creeping into the minds of Americans. This might seem a bit extreme, yet in the 1950s this was a reality. In fact, on March 17, 1954, President Eisenhower addressed this very notion in what became known as his “Multiplicity of Fears Speech.” So what was there to fear? Well, there was McCarthyism, anxiety over nuclear weapons, the Korean War, polio and shocking events of racism. The 1950s was a whole lot more than tail fins, bobby-socks and blue suede shoes. Sure, these fun aspects provided a needed distraction at the time, but they can also form a cloud of nostalgia over the darker events of the decade.

There are some hands-on features of this exhibit as well, such as a fallout shelter based on plans from the 1950s; a kiosk featuring important court cases of the decade; an electronic football game, and the Daytona Speedway.

Museum staff are taking heightened precautions for visitor safety. The galleries, including hands-on items, have been treated with Prevent X, a long-lasting antimicrobial that provides continuous surface protection in between regular cleaning and disinfecting. In addition to the daily cleaning and disinfecting, sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer are also stationed throughout the galleries for visitor use.

The museum reopens to the public on Tuesday, September 29th. Visitors will need to be aware of the following changes:

  • Masks are required to be worn at all times in the Museum.
  • Visitors must follow social distancing rules and keep six feet between their group and other visitors, staff and volunteers.
  • It is also requested that children remain with their party at all times and be fully supervised.

A full list of safety measures and protocols is available at smokyhillmuseum.org.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Kansas Wesleyan adding Men’s ...

An exciting, fast-paced sport is coming to Mabee Arena in 2021-22. Kansas Wesleyan has announced the...

September 22, 2020 Comments

New 1950s Exhibit at Smoky Hill Mus...

Top News

September 22, 2020

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 9/21

Sports News

September 22, 2020

Franco wins it for KC with hustle, ...

Sports News

September 21, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

‘May Our Voices Rin...
September 21, 2020Comments
2nd COVID Case at Salina ...
September 21, 2020Comments
Abilene Schools Go Virtua...
September 21, 2020Comments
Radio Days: Ken Jennison
September 21, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH