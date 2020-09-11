Salina, KS

Necessities Drive Saturday in Salina

Todd PittengerSeptember 11, 2020

Salina group “Let’s Restore Humanity” will host a necessities drive on Saturday.

According to the group they will be distributing necessities, personal hygiene products, winter clothes, and school supplies to the public. Drive and walk-thru items will be bagged and distributed by volunteers.

Information about a local felony expungement program will be provided, and a voting registration drive will be also conducted at the event.

Food will be provided by local volunteers.

The drive, located at Aliento de Vida B.I.C. Church, 1100 W. Cloud, will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Masks are required for entry into the church. A limited number of masks will be distributed at the event. Should rain occur or inclement weather the event will be held inside the church, social distancing required.

The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

