Nebraskans Killed in Kansas Crash

Todd PittengerJune 15, 2020

A man and woman from Nebraska were killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Northern Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Jeep Laredo was headed north on U.S. 281 Highway in Osborne County.

The SUV went off the right side of the road, back onto the road, crossed the center line, went off the road to the left, and came back onto the roadway. It rolled an unknown number of times into the east ditch, coming to rest on its roof.

Both of the occupants in the vehicle were ejected, and died. They are identified as 85-year-old Thomas Scott and 77-year-old Nyla Scott, both from Cambers, Nebraska. T

he crash happened late Sunday morning on U.S. 281 Highway 11.5 miles south of Osborne.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Tips Sought in Trailer Theft Case

A trailer theft is the latest Salina Crime Stopper crime of the week. According to the Saline Cou...

June 15, 2020 Comments

Nebraskans Killed in Kansas Crash

Top News

June 15, 2020

Teen Killed in Western Kansas Crash

Kansas News

June 14, 2020

Father’s Day Community Event ...

Top News

June 14, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Tips Sought in Trailer Th...
June 15, 2020Comments
Teen Killed in Western Ka...
June 14, 2020Comments
Fort Hays State University could be generating electricity from wind turbines in the next few weeks
New Name, Same Online Mis...
June 14, 2020Comments
State Considers Allowing ...
June 13, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH