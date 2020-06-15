Nebraskans Killed in Kansas Crash

A man and woman from Nebraska were killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Northern Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Jeep Laredo was headed north on U.S. 281 Highway in Osborne County.

The SUV went off the right side of the road, back onto the road, crossed the center line, went off the road to the left, and came back onto the roadway. It rolled an unknown number of times into the east ditch, coming to rest on its roof.

Both of the occupants in the vehicle were ejected, and died. They are identified as 85-year-old Thomas Scott and 77-year-old Nyla Scott, both from Cambers, Nebraska. T

he crash happened late Sunday morning on U.S. 281 Highway 11.5 miles south of Osborne.