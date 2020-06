A truck driver from Nebraska was killed in a single-vehicle crash in rural northern Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 50-year-old Scott Sell from Hastings, Nebraska, was driving a Peterbilt semi headed south on K-14 Highway in rural Jewell County. For an unknown reason he veered onto the west shoulder, over-orrected, and entered a ditch. The truck overturned into a pasture.

Sell was killed in the crash.

The crash happened during the noon hour on Wednesday.