Nebraska Driver Arrested in Stolen Car

April 16, 2018

An 18-year-old Nebraska woman was arrested after Salina Police found her in a car reported stolen in Hastings on Sunday.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, an officer on patrol around 2am Monday morning saw a car parked behind the Great Wall Chinese Restaurant, 671 S. Broadway with the tail lights on.

Police arrested 18-year-old Jozie Mattison of Hastings after running the licence plate number through a database to discover the 2001 Ford Escape had been reported stolen on Sunday.

Mattison could face charges of felony possession of stolen property and drug charges after officers found her in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine.

Her passenger, 28-year-old Seth Batson of Salina could also face charges that could include felony possession of stolen property.

