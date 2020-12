A Nebraska woman is killed in a northwest Kansas crash on Monday.

Kansas Highway Patrol officials say that the crash happened in Phillips County at 5:30 a.m.

For an unknown reason, A vehicle driven by the 30-year-old Araphaoe, Neb. woman crossed the center line on the highway and ran head-on in to a coming semi. The semi driver was not hurt.

The crash happened just south of the border with Nebraska on Kansas Highway 383, milepost 112.