Neb. Woman Injured In Saline County Crash Due To Drowsy Driver

A woman from Nebraska was sent to the hospital after being involved in the two car crash on Interstate-135, late Thursday night.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the accident happened at 11:25 p.m. at milepost 82 on I-135, just north of the Assaria exit.

Twenty-nine-year-old Casey Kreikemeier, Hooper, Neb., was driving a 2008 Chevy Suburban southbound when he fell asleep at the wheel. The SUV then ran in to the vehicle in front of it, a 2012 Chevy Sonic, and traveled in to the ditch along the highway.

The vehicle that ended up in the ditch had eight occupants, including six children. The driver and children were all buckled up and uninjured. Meanwhile, the front seat passenger, 27-year-old Erin Kreikemeier, Hooper, Neb., was not wearing her seat belt and suffered a hand injury. She was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

The driver of the vehicle rear-ended is Larry Kosmerick, 22, Joplin, Mo., He was able to maintain control of the car and pulled over at the next exit with no injuries.

No citations have been issued yet by the Sheriff’s department.