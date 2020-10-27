Salina, KS

Nearly 200 Pounds of Prescription Drugs Collected in Saline County

Jeremy BohnOctober 27, 2020

Drug Take-Back Day in Salina and the surrounding area is another successful one.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that residents disposed of 199.2 pounds of prescription medications on Saturday as apart the annual nation-wide program, Drug Take-Back Day.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office had deputies at both the Salina Wal-Mart, 2900 S. 9th St., and Sam’s Club, 2919 Market Pl., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday taking any unused medication from citizens to be properly destroyed and also with the intent of keeping the drugs out of the hands of abusers.

After the medication is handed over to the Sheriff’s Office, they dispose of it at the Salina City Landfill.

Prior to the 2020 National Drug Take Back Day, more than 95 tons of unwanted medications have been collected and destroyed in Kansas alone since 2010.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

