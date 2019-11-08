NEA-Salina Master Teacher Nominees Announced

Nominees for the NEA-Salina USD 305 Master Teacher award will be recognized.

According to USD 305, educators of NEA-Salina and members of the community are invited to hear the Master Teacher nominees and then attend a reception. The event will be held on November 20th at 4:30 in the New Gym at Schilling Elementary School.

Nominated for 2019-2020 Master Teacher are Angela Reese, Barbra Bartz, Elizabeth Burke, Jayson Emig, Jill Barber, Kyle Ukena, Larry Cullins, Laura Bond, Leona Beal, Lindsay Modin, Lyric Cairns, Molly Cherry and Vickie Marcozzi.

The Salina Board of Education has been invited to attend; no official action will take place.

To be eligible for nomination, each candidate must be a member of NEA-Salina, have served at least five years in schools in Kansas as a teacher or instructional leader, exemplified teaching or administrative effectiveness, and demonstrated the attitude and abilities specified in the National Education Association’s Code of Ethics of the Educational Professional.