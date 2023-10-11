NCAA League Weekly Update

2023 NCAA Football Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 2 0 6 0

Ellsworth 3 0 5 1

Minneapolis 2 1 3 3

Beloit 1 2 3 3

Sacred Heart 0 2 1 5

Republic Cty 0 3 0 6

Friday, October 6

Norton 26, Beloit 0

Russell 33, Ellsworth 14

Nemaha Central 24, Minneapolis 0

Smith Center 56, Republic County 0

Wabaunsee 30, Sacred Heart 6

SE of Saline 46, Hillsboro 14

Friday, October 13

Beloit at Concordia

Ellsworth at Halstead

Remington at Minneapolis

Republic County at Ellis

Sacred Heart at Smith Center

Lyons at SE of Saline

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

Each of the six NCAA high school football teams this past week stepped outside of conference play for action and most did not fare very well as only Southeast of Saline was able to earn a victory as the conference combined for a 1-5 record this past week.

Ellsworth suffered its first loss of the season, which propels the Southeast of Saline Trojans to the top of the NCAA standings by themselves as they are the only NCAA team, after six weeks of the regular season that remains undefeated on the season.

This week will be the same situation in the NCAA as all six teams will play non-conference foes.

Here is a look at what each NCAA school did this previous week in the sports scene :

BELOIT

The Trojan football team saw its three game winning streak when they lost 25-0 against Norton. The Trojans will look for their fourth win of the season this Friday night when they play at Concordia. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team improved to 30-2 overall and 8-0 in the NCAA Tuesday night when they swept Ellsworth in a doubleheader, winning each match by the same 2-0 count.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat football team suffered its first loss of the season Friday night when they fell 33-14 against Russell. The Bearcats will look to get back to the winning side of the coin this Friday night when they play Halstead. … The Lady Bearcat volleyball team traveled to Beloit Tuesday night for an NCAA doubleheader and got swept, losing 2-0 in each match.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion football team suffered their third loss of the season Friday night when they lost 24-0 against Nemaha Central. The Lions will look for their fourth win of the season this Friday night when they play host to Remington. … The Lady Lion volleyball team traveled to Concordia Thursday night for a non-conference triangular and split two matches. The Lady Lions defeated Russell 2-0 but lost to Concordia by the same 2-0 count.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff football team suffered its sixth loss of the season Friday night when they lost 56-0 against Smith Center. The Buffs will continue their search for their first win of 2023 Friday night when they play at Ellis. … The Lady Buff volleyball team hosted Sacred Heart Tuesday night in an NCAA doubleheader and lost both matches, by the same 2-0 count.

SACRED HEART

The Knight football team suffered its 5th loss of the season Friday night when they lost 30-6 against Wabaunsee. The Knights will search for their second win of the season this Friday night when they play Smith Center. … The Lady Knight volleyball team traveled to Belleville Tuesday night for an NCAA doubleheader against Republic County and swept the night, winning both matches by the same 2-0 count.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan football team remained undefeated on the season Friday night with a 46-14 victory against Hillsboro. The Trojans will search for their 7th win of the season this Friday night when they play host to Lyons. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team traveled to Halstead Tuesday night for a single match and dropped that match 2-0. The Lady Trojans traveled to Hoisington Thursday night for a non-conference doubleheader and swept both matches, winning the opener 2-1 and completing the sweep with a 2-0 win in the nightcap.