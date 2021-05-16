National Transportation Week Events Planned

Public transportation in Salina will be celebrating National Transportation Week this week, May 17th to 21st.

On Wednesday OCCK Transportation will be hosting an open house and cook out in honor of National Transportation Week.

According to the agency, the event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 340 N. Santa Fe. They will be serving hot dogs, chips, and bottled water. The event is free and open to the public. In addition, guests will be able to view the current transportation vehicles, including a CityGo bus, meet staff, and learn more about transportation.

“We are pleased to offer this event to the public,” said Michelle Griffin, Mobility Manager. “The community has been so supportive of our efforts to provide public transportation. We want to celebrate our successes and this gives us an opportunity to share that with everyone. ”

National Transportation Week is a way to increase the awareness and appreciation of the transportation industry and to celebrate the community of transportation professionals who keep our country on the move.

In 1957, Congress designated the third Friday of May each year as National Defense Transportation Day.

In 1962, Congress updated the designation, naming the entire third week of May each year as National Transportation Week.

Each year the President of the United States signs a proclamation encouraging the observation of National Transportation Week.

CityGo spans the city from North to South and East to West with five routes, noted by colors on route maps and bus stops: red, blue, yellow, green and purple. Service runs from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, with more than 200 fixed bus stops citywide, plus two areas designated as “Wave and Ride”. Fares for the CityGo buses are $1 for a Single-Trip Pass (recommended for one-way trips), $2 for a Day Pass (recommended for round trips and transfers), $5 for a 6-Trip Ticket Book, and $35 for a Monthly Pass. Children 10 and under ride free with a fare paying adult.

OCCK offers Regional Paratransit, origin-to-destination, on-demand service for the general public throughout North Central Kansas including passengers with disabilities and seniors. Passengers seeking Paratransit services in Salina are required to meet medical eligibility due to fixed route regulations. Riders will be picked up at their address and dropped off at their destination. Hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday (Salina only). Fares are $2 per person each way in Saline County and 10-cents per mile outside Saline County. Personal Assistants ride free. Children, 10 and under, ride free when accompanied by an adult and must have an age appropriate car seat. To schedule rides, call the OCCK Transportation office at (785) 826-1583.

OCCK also runs 81 Connection, a fixed route bus service that goes from Belleville to Salina three times daily, Monday through Friday, with stops in Belleville, Concordia, the Highway 24 Junction, Minneapolis and Salina.