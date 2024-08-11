National Night Out Event Tuesday

Saline County Emergency Management is inviting our entire community to join over 38 million neighbors, across 18,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, and military bases worldwide for National Night Out.

According to the organization, National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live and work.

“We’re excited to bring together a variety of departments and community partners, showcasing the multifaceted efforts that go into making our community a safe and enriching place to live,” says Michelle Weis, Saline County Emergency Management Department Director. “National Night Out provides an invaluable opportunity to deepen our connections with the community we serve.”

National Night Out in Salina will feature interactive opportunities from the Salina Police Department, Fire Department, K-9 Units, Mounted Patrol, Sheriff’s Office, Health Department, Salvation Army, and more. These organizations will provide engaging activities, demonstrations, and educational exhibits, offering a unique chance for community members to interact with and learn about the work of our first responders and public health officials.

The local National Night Out event is free. Residents of Saline County and surrounding areas are encouraged to attend, and join in making our community a safer, more connected place.

This will be the second time a National Night Out event has been held in Salina. It’s planned for this Tuesday evening, from 5:30 till 7:30, in Jerry Ivey Park.

_ _ _

For more information about National Night Out, please visit natw.org

Salina Police Department Photo