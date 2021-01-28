Salina, KS

National Chain Sporting Goods Store Opening in Central Mall

Jeremy BohnJanuary 28, 2021

A sporting goods store is set to open at the mall in Salina, in place of the old Dillard’s location.

Central Mall announced on Thursday that Dunham’s Sports will take over the former Dillard’s location inside of the mall, with an anticipated opening date in the spring.

The mall also says that Dunham’s will announce a date for their job fair in the next couple of weeks.

Dunham’s Sports offers big name brand sporting equipment and apparel–like Adidas, Levi’s, Nike, Under Armour and YETI–at low prices. They have a wide selection of footware, team merchandise and hunting gear/equipment. Dunham’s has 230 locations across the U.S., including one other location in the state in Hutchinson, Kan.

The official announcement was made from the Central Mall’s social media page:

https://www.facebook.com/CentralMallSalina/photos/a.783029341737726/5305002632873685/

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

National Chain Sporting Goods Store...

