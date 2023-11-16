Narcan Vending Machine Now in Salina

A vending machine which dispenses a medicine that can quickly restore normal breathing and rapidly reverses an opioid overdose is now in Salina.

According to the Central Kansas Foundation, CKF Addiction Treatment now has a 24/7 Narcan vending machine in Salina located at 617 East Elm at the west lobby entrance.

This machine will be stocked with Narcan and hygiene kits for anyone who needs or wants them. Anyone can carry naloxone, and give it to someone experiencing an overdose and potentially save a life.

On each Narcan box, there is a handout with instructions on what to do if you think someone is over-

dosing.

CKF is a safety net organization serving disadvantaged and low- income individuals and their families for 55 years. CKF receives referrals from numerous sources, including law enforcement, schools, clergy, family members, hospitals/medical facilities, other social service agencies, and 12-Step and faith-based groups.

Those with addiction often present for treatment with a very high severity of illness profile and require a wide array of services, including employment preparation, medical and dental care, housing, and childcare.

Over the years, CKF has provided a very high quality of care by aggressively seeking additional funding sources.

In 2022, CKF served 2,357 unique patients with such services assessments/evaluations, social detoxification, Medication Assisted Treatment clinics, designated women’s programs, and inpatient and outpatient treatment services.

With facilities in Salina, Abilene, and McPherson, 12 primary care clinic partnerships across the state, and staff in 2 acute care settings 24/7, the agency provides a wide range of services while emphasizing each patient’s unique needs.

CKF is licensed by the state of Kansas and is nationally accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF).