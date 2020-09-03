Salina, KS

Now: 67 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 87 ° | Lo: 56 °

Names, Location of COVID-19 Outbreaks to be Released

Todd PittengerSeptember 3, 2020

State health officials will begin to release the names and locations of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Kansas.

Last week, Kansas saw the highest increase in outbreaks to date, with an increase of 26 from Wednesday to Friday, and ended the week with 170 active outbreaks.

Active locations will be released when there are five or more confirmed cases associated to the location. For private businesses, the name of the business will only be released if there are 20 or more cases associated with the location.

In Kansas, an outbreak is defined as two or more cases associated with one known exposure.

This information will be published weekly on Wednesdays, beginning September 9, on the COVID-19 dashboard on the KDHE website, and will include the number of cases associated with each outbreak. Until now, the state has only issued press releases naming locations of outbreaks where contact tracing is not possible.

“With our children returning to school, sports resuming, and college campuses reopening – we’re seeing the largest increase in outbreaks to date,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “By sharing where the outbreaks take place, Kansans will be better informed about the threat of COVID-19 in their schools and communities, and will be better prepared to contain and stop the spread of the virus.”

Kansas will join numerous other states already providing this information and will follow White House guidance in sharing this information on public-facing dashboards.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Names, Location of COVID-19 Outbrea...

State health officials will begin to release the names and locations of active COVID-19 outbreaks in...

September 3, 2020 Comments

Invitation to Apply For Horizons Gr...

Kansas News

September 3, 2020

Junis hit by liner, exits early in ...

Sports News

September 2, 2020

Community Effort Needed to Keep Sch...

COVID-19 Top News

September 2, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Names, Location of COVID-...
September 3, 2020Comments
Invitation to Apply For H...
September 3, 2020Comments
UPDATE: Police Respond to...
September 2, 2020Comments
UAS Telemetry: Go Flight ...
September 2, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH