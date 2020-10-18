Naked Teen Crashes in Bizarre Incident

A Kansas sheriff’s office is investigating a bizarre incident in which a naked teen covered himself in ranch dressing, caused damage inside a store, and crashed a vehicle.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Saturday morning, shortly after 3:30am they received a 911 call about a disturbance at the Petro Deli.

According to the agency, when deputies arrived they discovered a 17-year-old male who was naked and under the influence of a substance.

The teen covered himself in ranch dressing, damaged property inside the business, before then running outside and jumping into a running vehicle. He crashed the vehicle into a nearby pillar.

Deputies were able to safely take the teen into custody. He was taken to a local hospital and later released to his parents.

The criminal aspects of this incident are under investigation. No one was injured during this incident.