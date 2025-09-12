Mustangs Use Balanced Rushing Attack to Best Ark City in Week 2

Mustangs running back Cooper Reves hurdles defender to get inside the 5-yard line- Photographed by Yee Mar

FINAL:

CENTRAL 49

ARK CITY 13



Leading 35-0 at halftime, Salina Central officially welcomed the Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2025 to the field for their induction ceremony. The Class featured the ’96 Mustangs football team which won state and was known for their ability to run the ball at will behind a strong offensive line and physical tail back.

After Friday night’s performance, the entire ’96 team would’ve been proud of how the 2025 Mustangs ran the football at will to beat Ark City and start the season 2-0.

After rushing for over 300 yards in their last meeting with Ark City, history repeated itself with an added wrinkle: the quarterback keeper.

Junior quarterback Griffin Hall has the luxury of handing it off to his senior running back Cooper Reves, but Hall’s speed and elusiveness gives Central the added element of not knowing who might carry the football in given situations.

On Friday, Hall kept the defense on its toes, choosing to keep the football and run for big gains to sustain drives and put points on the board. Twice Hall carried the football across the goal line for touchdowns, giving him three rushing scores already this season.

Griffin Hall breaking tackles and dodging defenders- photographed by Yee Mar

In addition to his productive night on the ground, Hall threw two more touchdowns to senior receiver Gannon Cole. On the first, Cole found an open space in the back of the end zone and the second saw him take a screen pass all the way to the house from near the 30-yard line.

The rest of the damage was inflicted by senior running back Cooper Reves who followed up a monster Week 1 with an even better game on Friday.

Reves hurdled defenders, broke countless tackles and hit wide holes created by his offensive line to help the Mustangs lead the entire game. He again ripped off huge touchdown runs of 51 and 73 yards respectively, finding the end zone a total of three times.

The Mustangs did a much better job of limiting penalties and played an impressive defensive game as well. Both Jeremiah Smith and Elijah Kreighbaum caught interceptions marking the first of hopefully many turnovers forced this season.

Salina Central’s dynamic rushing attack and physical defense have been the deciding factors in both wins to open 2025. Next week the Mustangs will welcome the Campus Colts to Salina Stadium.

Central vs Ark City Full Game Audio