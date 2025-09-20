Mustangs Take Care of Business Against Campus

The Mustangs walked into Friday night’s game sitting 2-0 on the season with two impressive wins against Salina South and Arkansas City. Haysville Campus visited Salina Stadium sitting 0-2 on the year with two tough losses against Junction City and Derby as they work to rebuild their respective programs.

The Mustangs explosive offense was on full display on Homecoming night as Salina Central would put up 35 points in the first quarter alone. A 43 yard pitch and catch from QB Griffin Hall to WR Bodie Rodriguez on the first offensive play of the game would get the scoring started for the Mustangs. Hall would throw for a touchdown on each of the first three possessions of the game for the Mustangs finding Bodie Rodriguez and then Gannon Cole on back to back possessions. The following two possessions were led by star running back Cooper Reeves as he would rush for toughdowns on back to back possessions to cap off a 35 point first quarter for the Mustangs.

The second quarter was much of the same as the Mustangs would toss another 20 points on the board, including a third rushing TD from Cooper Reeves, a rushing touchdown from Abrahm Owings, and a touchdown pass from Griffin Hall to WR Keaton Smith. A last second touchdown from Sr RB Gerecho Moore of Campus would put the Colts on the board at the half, with the Mustangs leading 55-7

The Mustang defense shined in the first half as well, forcing four turnovers from the Colts, including interceptions by Jermiah Smith, Abram Owings, Kytrell Johnson, and a fumble recovery by Korey Serocki. The Mustang offense was led rushing by Cooper Reeves who finished with 11 carries for 154 yards (unofficially), and 3 rushing touchdowns. Reeves, who led the state in rushing entering Friday night’s game, has now rushed for 7 touchdowns this season. QB Griffin Hall finished 6-7 passing for 132 yards (unofficially) and 4 passing touchdowns. WR Gannon Cole continued to be a big redzone target as he hauled in touchdowns number 4 and 5 on the season.

The second half was a running clock as the Mustangs gave their starters a rest and turned to some of their young talent on the sideline. Backup QB Eli Kreighbaum took the reins at QB in the second half and immediately led his team 51 yards down the field on just 3 plays, as he capped it off with a 10yd rushing touchdown. Keyseon Newman was the featured back in the 2nd half showing off his speed and physicality as a solid RB2 behind senior Cooper Reeves. The highlight of the night for the Colts was senior running back Gerecho Moore who finished with two rushing TD’s.

The Mustangs were victorious 62-13 over Haysville Campus Friday night to improve to 3-0 on the season. Despite a lightning delay early on that delayed kickoff by about 30 mins, it turned out to be a beautiful evening for football and the Homecoming festivities as the Mustangs sent their fans home happy. Central will hit the road next week to take on Eisenhower while Campus will head back home to face Maize South.

City Plumbing HVAC Player of the Game – Griffin Hall

Central- 35 / 20 / 7 / 0 62

Campus- 0 / 7 / 0 / 6 13