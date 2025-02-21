Mustangs Sweep Doubleheader and Secure Season Series Over Goddard Lions

GIRLS: SALINA CENTRAL 44 GODDARD 37

The Salina Central Mustangs secured a big road win as they took down the Goddard Lions 44-37 on the road on Friday night.

The Mustangs took control early in the contest and never looked back. Both offenses got off to slow starts in the first quarter as the teams combined for 12 points, but Salina Central heated up in the second quarter to take a 23-12 lead into the halftime break.

Goddard battled back to start the second half and trimmed the Central lead down to just seven heading into the final quarter. The Mustangs regained their footing in the fourth quarter however, and hung on for the seven point victory.

Salina Central was led offensively on the night with 14 points from Lexie Guerrero. She was joined in double figures by Grace Ostmeyer and Tessa Snyder who each scored 12 points.

With the win the Mustangs move to 8-10 on the season as they enter the final week of the regular season before sub-state play. Next up for Salina Central is a matchup with the Newton Railers for Senior Night in Salina on Tuesday night.

Scoring Breakdown

Salina Central – 8 – 15 – 6 – 15 – 44

Goddard – 4 – 8 – 10 – 15 – 37

Individual Scoring

Lexie Guerrero – 14

Grace Ostmeyer – 12

Tessa Snyder – 12

Charlize Waltman – 4

Tahlia Morris – 2

CITY PLUMBING, HEATING, AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME:

Grace Ostmeyer

BOYS: SALINA CENTRAL 59 GODDARD 54

The Salina Central Mustangs rode a strong all-around offensive night as they knocked off the Goddard Lions 59-54 on the road on Friday night.

Salina Central took a commanding lead early as they stormed out of the gate leading by nine in the early moments of the first quarter 12-3. Goddard was able to respond though, and the Lions rallied and went on a 9-0 run to tie things up at 12-12 to end the first quarter. The back-and-forth affair continued in the second quarter but the Mustangs were able to slide out to a narrow 28-25 lead at the half.

The Mustang offense took off in the third quarter led by Greyson Jones off the bench, extending their lead and holding a commanding 45-33 lead heading into the final quarter. The Lions once again fought back however, trimming the deficit to as narrow as one point but strong defense and clutch free throws allowed Salina Central to extend the lead back to the final five point margin of victory.

Salina Central was led offensively on the night by Kaden Snyder with 20 points. He was joined in double figures by Gannon Cole with 12, while Jones and Grant Osmeyer each contributed eight points off of the bench.

The win moves Salina Central to 8-10 on the season as they get ready for the final week of action before sub-state play. The Mustangs will next welcome the Newton Railers to Salina coming up on Tuesday night for Senior Night.

Scoring Breakdown

Salina Central – 12 – 16 – 17 – 14 – 59

Goddard – 12 – 13 – 8 – 21 – 54

Individual Scoring

Kaden Snyder – 20

Gannon Cole – 12

Grant Ostmeyer – 8

Greyson Jones – 8

Kamryn Jones – 5

Noah Peck – 4

Kaeden Nienke – 2\

CITY PLUMBING, HEATING, AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME:

Kaden Snyder