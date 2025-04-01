Mustangs Sweep Dodge City to Keep Perfect Record

GAME 1 FINAL:

CENTRAL 15

DODGE CITY 0



Salina Central Softball prepared to face Dodge City and the wind on Tuesday. A wind advisory was issued in Salina with potential thunderstorms on the way later on. This forced game one of the doubleheader to be moved up an hour, but the Mustangs were ready and intent on keeping their perfect record.

After an outstanding season on the wrestling mat, senior Valerie VanZant took the circle for game one and set the tone for the day.

It all came together for Central in game one, only needing three innings to defeat Dodge City. In those three innings, VanZant allowed no hits, with five strikeouts and just two baserunners overall. She helped her own cause as well with an RBI base hit in the first inning to get the scoring started.

Eight hits from seven different players resulted in the 15 runs plated by Salina Central. Many of those hits were put in the air, pairing with the wind to play tricks on the Dodge City outfield.

The wind was blowing in most of the day and knocked almost every fly ball down allowing them to land in front of every outfielder.

Freshman Joely Guyett led the way with two hits and four RBIs in the opener on a single, triple and sacrifice fly.

GAME 2 FINAL:

CENTRAL 15

DODGE CITY 0



The second game brought much of the same for Salina Central, as the Mustangs scored 15+ runs for the fifth time in six games to start the season.

Freshmen pitchers Sophia Johnson and Paxton Ekberg combined to complete four shutout innings, strike out seven, and not allow a single baserunner.

Six different Mustangs collected hits, all of which drove in runs.

Ellie Riekhof drove in three, Hannah Peckham drove in two, Rylee Budke drove in two and Braelyn Diggs brought in three more.

Now through six games, Salina Central Softball is undefeated and has outscored its opponents 73-7.