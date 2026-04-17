Mustangs Roll Past Cougars, Improve to 11-1

Game Photo courtesy of Camden Augustine

The Salina Central baseball express kept on rolling Friday with a decisive doubleheader sweep of its city rival.

The Mustangs got dominating pitching performances from starters Bodie Rodriguez and Grayton Gross, plus backed them up with a 21-hit attack as they beat Salina South, 10-0 and 7-0 at Dean Evans Stadium.

With the shutouts, Central improved to 11-1 on the season while South slipped to 4-9.

Nine of Central’s 21 hits in the doubleheader went for extra bases, including three home runs as they jumped on South early and let their pitchers do the rest.

First game: Salina Central 10, Salina South 0

Rodriguez scattered three hits with six strikeouts and two walks in a five-inning run-rule victory to improve to 4-0 on the season. With the shutout, he now has allowed just one earned run in 23 innings for a 0.30 ERA.

Rodriguez also got it done with the bat, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, a run batted in, and three runs scored. Leadoff man Keaton Smith was 2-for-2 with a solo homer and three runs scored, and Gross had four RBIs with a single and three-run homer.

Central jumped on South starter Landon Huffman early, scoring four runs on four hits in the first inning and adding two in the second.

Second game: Salina Central 7, Salina South 0

Central did all its damage early, scoring twice in the first inning and blowing it open with a five-run second.

That was more than enough for Gross (2-0), who allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out 10 in 6 1/3 innings before giving way to Jaxon Lewick for the final two outs as he approached his pitch count limit.

Rodriguez again led the Mustang attack with a double and three-run homer while scoring two runs. Aidan Hammond doubled twice and Smith once as Central finished with 10 base hits.

Both South and Central are back in action Tuesday, with Central traveling to Goddard and South playing host to Maize.