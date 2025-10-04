Mustangs Dominate Newton

Salina Central entered Friday night sitting 4-0 on the season, with four convincing wins. They hit the road for the 2nd straight week to take on an 0-4 Newton squad that was without their top two RB’s and their leading WR.

The Mustangs offense got off to a familiar start in the 1st quarter, scoring on each of their first two drives. A 1yd TD run from Abraham Owings followed by a 12yd pitch and catch from QB Griffin Hall to WR Brodie Rodriguez.

After fumbling on their first drive of the 2nd Qr, star RB Cooper Reeves led the Mustangs down the field and capped it off with a 27 yard TD run, his first of what would be a 3 TD night for one of Kansas’s best running backs this year.

The Mustangs led 21-0 at the end of the first half. The second half was almost identical, as Central would throw another 21 points up on the score board, including two TD’s from Cooper Reeves. Once receiving, and one rushing. Abraham Owings would also find the end zone again on a 3 yard rush for his second TD of the night.

The Mustangs defense was electric in the win on Friday. Corey Seroki came up with the teams lone turnover, and a slew of white and maroon jerseys found themselves in the backfield of Newtons offense throughout the night.

Salina Central would win this ballgame by a final score of 42-0, picking up their 5th straight win of the season. The Mustangs improve to 5-0 for the first time since 2005 and will look to keep their momentum going as they get ready to face the defending 4a State Champs in Andover Central next Friday night at home.