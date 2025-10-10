Mustangs Defense Shines in Win Over Andover Central

FINAL SALINA CENTRAL 23

ANDOVER CENTRAL 13



For the first time in 20 years, Salina Central entered Week 6 with an undefeated 5-0 record. But their opponent on Friday night wasn’t about to make a 6-0 start easy, it was far from it.

The defending Class 4A state champions, Andover Central, put the Mustangs in unfamiliar territory to start the game. They scored on their opening drive to lead 7-0, that same score carried into the second quarter.

The Mustangs looked more like themselves in the second quarter, leading a long, strenuous drive that culminated in junior quarterback Griffin Hall rushing in his fifth touchdown of the season.

With the game tied at 7-7, Andover Central began committing costly penalties which stalled a number of its drives in the second quarter, while the Mustangs started to lean on their offensive line creating running lanes for Griffin Hall and Cooper Reves.

After Salina Central’s defense forced another punt from the Jaguars, it was senior running back Cooper Reves turn to take over on the ground.

Reves consistently gained over five yards per carry on the night, making three straight handoffs to win an almost automatic first down.

After being tied for most of the second quarter, Reves ripped off a signature run from just outside the red zone, breaking tackles and sinning free to score and give Salina Central its first lead at 13-7. That remained the score at halftime.

The third quarter was unlike any the Mustangs have played to this point, as both offense sustained double-digit play drives before being turned away on fourth down. Each team was turned away inside their own 10-yard line and the score remained 13-7 on to the fourth.

With the Mustangs defense continuing to be impenetrable, their quarterback made key plays to seal the game.

In the fourth, Griffin Hall made a perfect throw across his body to senior receiver Gannon Cole for a 41-yard score to give Central its first two-score lead of the night.

Finally, after the defense turned away Andover Central once again, Hall broke free for a 38-yard run that put the Mustangs inside the 10-yard line. Elijah Duxler then knocked in his third field goal of the season from close range, extending the lead to 23–7.

When Andover Central scored late, they failed to recover an onside kick and the Mustangs hung on to remain undefeated at 6-0.

It’s a short week for Central who plays Andover at home next Thursday while Andover Central, at 3-3, heads to Eisenhower.