Mustangs Dealt Two Losses to Maize

GIRLS’ FINAL:

MAIZE 32

CENTRAL 29

For the Lady Mustangs, Tuesday night looked like a great chance to get back in the win column for the first time since winning the fifth place game of the S.I.T.

You could not have scripted a better first eight minutes for Central. Fueled by aggressive defense and efficient shooting, Central jumped out to an 18-6 lead after the first quarter.

Tuesday’s first quarter was one of the most active the Lady Mustangs have put on tape. All five players took turns scoring, getting steals and rebounding.

Senior Charlize Waltman scored six early points and had eight at the half, showing that when she hunts for shots, good things follow.

Second chance opportunities were there all night, but after the first quarter, the well seemed to dry up. Only 11 points in three quarters would not be enough to sneak by a Maize team that was desperate to end its five game losing streak.

Unfortunately, more bad news followed late in third quarter, sophomore point guard Grace Ostmeyer went up to secure a rebound and rolled her ankle. Ostmeyer exited the game and did not return, but did join her team on the bench later and walked gingerly back to the locker room after the loss.

If Central could bottle up the efficiency and energy of Tuesday’s first quarter, they would be a hard team to stop for anybody. With the loss, the Lady Mustangs fall to 6-7.

BOYS’ FINAL:

MAIZE 69

CENTRAL43

After Tuesday’s loss, Mustangs head coach Chris Fear called Maize, “The most athletic team we’ve faced all year.”

The Eagles size and speed was on display from the opening tip. Whether it was shooting, passing, cutting or rebounding, Maize did everything with a purpose.

Despite the Eagles strong start, the Mustangs were right there after one, trailing 20-14. From there, it would open up.

Central struggled to consistently penetrate the Eagles zone defense and too often found themselves settling.

On the other hand, Maize was able to score in the half court and in transition. Senior guard Alan Hanna attempted to dunk at least five times, twice able to finish with force in transition. He finished with 14 points.

Eagles junior Brayden Myovela got to his spot every time and scored an efficient 15 points.

Finally, it was the hot shooting of junior Ty Willits that put the game away. Willits poured in 21 points and five 3-pointers in route to a comfortable victory.

The Mustangs are now 6-7, with a difficult trip to Andover on the horizon.