Mustang Stolen From Impound Lot is Recovered

A vehicle is recovered after it was stolen from a Salina impound lot, but later found abandoned in rural Saline County.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the Saline County Sheriff’s Office called Auto House, 565 Westport, to tow a 1999 Ford Mustang on Tuesday. The vehicle had been left hidden and abandoned on N. Cunningham Rd.

When the vehicle was taken to the lot, an employee with Auto House realized that the vehicle had previously been on their property from a prior case.

Video surveillance shows that at 4 a.m. Monday, a subject is seen on the lot and entering the vehicle. The subject then backs out through the fence and drives away with the car.

The car has no damage, but damage to the Auto House fence is $1,500.

Salina Police continue to investigate.