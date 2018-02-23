Salina, KS

Now: 37 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 37 ° | Lo: 30 °

Mustang Revved and Stolen

KSAL StaffFebruary 23, 2018

Salina Police are looking for a stolen vehicle that the owner watched someone drive away in early Friday morning.

Police say Christopher Garcia awoke around 4:20am this morning to the sound of his 1989 Ford Mustang revving up in the driveway.

Moments later he watched as someone sped away in his car in the 300 block of North 11th Street.

The Mustang is gray in color with Kansas plate: 523 LAR and is valued at $10,000.

Garcia told officers he had left some spare keys in the console. Also stolen with the car was a $50 radar detector, DeWalt drill worth $350 and audio speakers valued at $50.

Captain Paul Forrester says Police may have a suspect in the case.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: Central Kansas Outdoors with...

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central ...

February 23, 2018 Comments

Mustang Revved and Stolen

Kansas News

February 23, 2018

Meth Arrest

Kansas News

February 23, 2018

Suspect Sought in Salina Shooting

Top News

February 23, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Mustang Revved and Stolen
February 23, 2018Comments
Meth Arrest
February 23, 2018Comments
Petco Donates $175,000 to...
February 22, 2018Comments
The Sky’s the Limit
February 22, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO