Mustang Revved and Stolen

Salina Police are looking for a stolen vehicle that the owner watched someone drive away in early Friday morning.

Police say Christopher Garcia awoke around 4:20am this morning to the sound of his 1989 Ford Mustang revving up in the driveway.

Moments later he watched as someone sped away in his car in the 300 block of North 11th Street.

The Mustang is gray in color with Kansas plate: 523 LAR and is valued at $10,000.

Garcia told officers he had left some spare keys in the console. Also stolen with the car was a $50 radar detector, DeWalt drill worth $350 and audio speakers valued at $50.

Captain Paul Forrester says Police may have a suspect in the case.