Mustang, Hammocks Stolen

Salina Police are looking for a thief who broke into a storage unit and drove away in a stolen Ford Mustang.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between April 1 and April 11, someone forced a door open on a unit at Citywide Storage located at 440 N. Ohio Street and stole a silver, 2007 Ford Mustang, with Kansas tag: 626 DDC.

Police say a couple of hammocks worth $100 were also taken. Loss and damage is listed at $2,600.

Investigators are looking at three other storage units that may have been broken into as well. There are no suspects.