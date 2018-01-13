Music Clinic Draws 900 to Bethany

The Real Men Sing vocal workshop at Bethany College expects to draw nearly 900 young men.

They who will spend the day working with music professionals and perform in a free concert on Thursday, January 25 at 2:30 p.m.

In its fourth year, the Real Men Sing workshop offers vocal clinics for young men in the fifth to 12th grades and this year will feature guest conductors from collegiate and high school music programs. Bethany Music professor and co-chair of the department, Dr. Mark Lucas organizes the annual event. Clinicians include Mr. Greg Bontrager (Unchanged Voice Choir), Dr. Patrick Freer (Changing Voice Choir), and Dr. Mark Lucas and Mr. Matt Webber (High School Choir).

Students participate in one of three choirs and clinics throughout the day. As a group, the young men will sing “God Bless America” at the free concert in Presser Hall Auditorium on the Bethany campus. As an added feature, members of the SmorgasChorus Men’s Barbershop Ensemble will assist with the high school group and perform two songs during the concert. Last year’s event attracted 800 male vocalists from over 38 different middle and high schools.