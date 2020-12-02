Museum Still Offering Holiday Activities

While the Smoky Hill Museum remains open to visitors, the Holiday Open House will not take place this year to protect the health of our visitors and their families.

According to the museum instead, they are handing out craft kits for make-at-home fun. Craft kits may be picked up starting Saturday, December 5 through Saturday, December 19, during regular Museum hours. Craft kits are free.

Children will be able to make a holiday sack puppet, two ornaments, and a Christmas card. Plus, while supplies last, every kit will include a surprise. Each kit comes with supplies, instructions and requires adult supervision. Glue and crayons are not included (optional).

The Museum is open Tuesdays through Fridays 11:00 am to 4:00 pm and Saturdays 10:00 am to 4:00. Be sure to check out the special exhibit The 1950s Part 2: Beyond the American Dream when you come to get your craft kit.

Also, stop by the Museum Store for a wide variety of regional and Kansas products, local artwork and gifts for all ages. The Smoky Hill Museum is a nationally accredited history museum in the heart of downtown Salina, Kansas.