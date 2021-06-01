Museum Returning to Normal Hours

Things are getting back to normal at the Smoky Hill Museum.

According to Museum Director Susan Hawksworth, they will return to pre-pandemic hours starting Tuesday, June 1st. Hours had been temporary reduced to provide safety measures to protect visitors and guests.

“We are excited to return to our longer hours,” says Hawksworth. “Now that the public is more comfortable getting out and about, we wanted to give them ample time to visit the Museum.”

Museum staff will continue with heightened cleaning, and the Museum and its galleries have been treated with Prevent X, a long-lasting antimicrobial that provides continuous surface protection in between regular cleaning and disinfecting. In addition, all interactive elements will soon be available.

Visitors will also be able to view the new exhibit, The Crossroads, which celebrates the birth, growth and change of downtown Salina. Special thanks go to the exhibit sponsors – Cargill, Hutton, Pestinger Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc., United Capital Management and Salina Blue – who helped make this exhibit possible.