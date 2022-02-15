Salina, KS

Now: 40 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 66 ° | Lo: 38 °

Museum Black History Month Driving Tour

Todd PittengerFebruary 15, 2022

February is Black History Month and the Smoky Hill Museum is celebrating with the launch of a new Driving Tour.

According to the museum, the tour is available at the Smoky Hill Museum and via the Museum’s website at smokyhillmuseum.org. Just click on the Black History Driving Tour link at the top of the page.

Since Salina was founded in 1858, every person who’s lived in or passed through the Salina area has played a part in our story. A story of struggle, leadership, resilience and growth.

This Driving Tour focuses on stories from the Black community. The tour includes Dana Adams, Amelia Ann Tapscott-Allen, Robert Caldwell, and Adrianna Franch, to name a few. There are so many more that could be included.

The museum invites everyone to join them as they strive to learn more, meet more incredible people, see history on the streets of Salina, and be a part of the growing story.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Museum Black History Month Driving ...

February is Black History Month and the Smoky Hill Museum is celebrating with the launch of a new Dr...

February 15, 2022 Comments

KSU Salina Adds New Aeronautics Mas...

Top News

February 15, 2022

Jayhawks Defeat OSU, 76-62, on Big ...

Sports News

February 14, 2022

Strong Second Half Pushes K-State P...

Sports News

February 14, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

17 New COVID Cases, No De...
February 14, 2022Comments
Comic Con Coming Back to ...
February 14, 2022Comments
Jazz Quartet, Vocalist to...
February 14, 2022Comments
Sanders Seeking Second Te...
February 14, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices