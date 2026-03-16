Murder Mysteries, USO Shows Return to Dinner Train

Murder mysteries, USO Shows, and even a game show will return to the Smoky Valley Limited dinner train this season.

According to the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad, they have contracted with Incahoots Entertainment of Lawrence for a total of nine productions this season. Erin Fox and John Robison are returning to the rails with six murder mysteries, two USO shows, and a special “Family Feud” game show train in August.

The railroad’s Chicago car will be the home of all on-train entertainment this season. The open performance area in the 1940s passenger coach makes it a natural venue for music and murder mysteries, both of which depend on audience participation.

Seating for the performances is limited, since the Chicago car seats 56 diners, the maximum audience size for any on-train production. Tickets for dinner and special productions are sold on a first-come, first-served basis at the railroad’s website, asvrr.org.

“Last season, we staged entertainment in the Eveland Creek car,” said Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad General Manager Ross Boelling.

“Eveland a beautiful, classic passenger coach, but there’s an etched glass divider in that car that makes it difficult to stage the interactive kinds of entertainment our dinner train guests enjoy. The Chicago car has no obstructions and has more room, giving Erin and John a better performance area.”

The murder mystery series is being called “Murder in Chicago” to remind potential passengers of the need to reserve their tickets in the Chicago car. Passengers in the Eveland Creek or Enterprise cars will not feature live entertainment, but dinner will be served in all three coaches.

“Murder mysteries were popular with our diners last year, and we’re looking forward to this year’s series,” Boelling said.

“People who plan on being on the train to catch a mystery need to book ahead so they can be assured of getting one of the 56 available Chicago car seats.”

Performer Erin Fox said she and Robison will be performing four scripts from last year and will add two shows that are new to audiences.

The performance series begins on March 28, with a murder mystery, “Tommy Guns and Cigarettes.” Other Murder in Chicago shows and dates are: July 11, “Who Killed the Gnat”; August 8, “Love in th4 Ozarks”; August 29, “Bootleggers Paradise”; October 3, “The Haunting of Betsy Von Bulow”; and November 21, “Tragedy at the North Pole.”

Fox and Robison, along with their accompanist Mike Schurtz, will perform two USO variety shows. The first will be staged as a salute to General Dwight Eisenhower and America’s role in World War II on June 6 in honor of D-Day. The second USO performance show will be produced in honor of Veterans Day on the November 14 train.

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Photo via Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad