Municipal Court Resumes Regular Hearings

The Salina Municipal Court will resume regular hearings beginning with the regular court schedule the week of June 8, 2020.

Individuals are asked to continue to comply with public health guidelines and not attend any court proceedings if they

are feeling ill. Individuals who attend hearings are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain physical distance as much as reasonably possible.

If individuals cannot attend a scheduled hearing due to feeling ill, they may contact the Municipal Court

clerk’s office at (785) 826-7230 to reschedule a hearing. Hearings that did not take place due to the court’s closure will be rescheduled.

Individuals who have questions about rescheduling a hearing, or need to update their contact information, should contact the Municipal Court clerk’s office.

Information about paying a ticket or fine and other information on Municipal Court schedules can be found at www.ci.salina.ks.us/court.